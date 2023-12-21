Cellectis ADR (CLLS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLLS is 3.13.

The public float for CLLS is 68.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CLLS’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

The stock of Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) has increased by 5.97 when compared to last closing price of 3.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Arthur Stril – Chief Business Officer Andre Choulika – Co-founder, CEO& Director Mark Frattini – Chief Medical Officer Bing Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Dev Prasad – Jefferies Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Jack Allen – Robert W. Baird & Co. Silvan Tuerkcan – JMP Securities Whitney Watson – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Cellectis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Calls.

CLLS’s Market Performance

CLLS’s stock has risen by 19.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.52% and a quarterly rise of 112.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Cellectis ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.63% for CLLS’s stock, with a 75.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLLS Trading at 51.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +144.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS rose by +19.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 69.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Equity return is now at value -67.51, with -29.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.