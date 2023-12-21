CareCloud Inc (CCLD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCLD is 1.01.

The public float for CCLD is 8.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCLD on December 21, 2023 was 49.54K shares.

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

CareCloud Inc (NASDAQ: CCLD)'s stock price has soared by 32.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 45.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCLD’s Market Performance

CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has experienced a 45.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month, and a -8.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.99% for CCLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.43% for CCLD’s stock, with a -51.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLD Trading at 6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD rose by +45.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9635. In addition, CareCloud Inc saw -61.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from Sharnak Lawrence Steven, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Dec 13. After this action, Sharnak Lawrence Steven now owns 59,000 shares of CareCloud Inc, valued at $17,750 using the latest closing price.

BUSQUET ANNE, the Director of CareCloud Inc, purchase 41,660 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that BUSQUET ANNE is holding 226,388 shares at $52,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Equity return is now at value -4.69, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.