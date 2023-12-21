Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has jumped by 5.88 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kiki Patel – IR, Gilmartin Group Mark Erlander – CEO Jamie Levine – CFO Conference Call Participants Mark Frahm – TD Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Companies Andy Hsieh – William Blair & Company Operator Welcome to the Cardiff Oncology third-quarter 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.71.

The public float for CRDF is 39.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume for CRDF on December 21, 2023 was 692.83K shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stock saw an increase of 9.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.14% and a quarterly increase of -12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.71% for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.63% for CRDF’s stock, with a -5.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDF Trading at 23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +25.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2930. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw 2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Dec 19. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 697,761 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $41,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Equity return is now at value -42.71, with -38.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.