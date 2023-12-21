Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has seen a 6.49% increase in the past week, with a 23.77% gain in the past month, and a 32.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for CFFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.96% for CFFN’s stock, with a 10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.

The public float for CFFN is 125.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CFFN on December 21, 2023 was 958.80K shares.

CFFN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) has plunged by -1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 6.64, but the company has seen a 6.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CFFN Trading at 24.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Barry Anthony S., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Nov 01. After this action, Barry Anthony S. now owns 54,977 shares of Capitol Federal Financial, valued at $2,540 using the latest closing price.

Barry Anthony S., the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial, purchase 12,000 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Barry Anthony S. is holding 54,477 shares at $60,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Equity return is now at value -9.49, with -1.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.