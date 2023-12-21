Cano Health Inc (CANO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CANO is 0.16.

The public float for CANO is 2.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.79% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CANO’s average trading volume was 217.22K shares.

CANO) stock’s latest price update

Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.29 in relation to previous closing price of 7.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-17 that Cano Health Inc’s cash flow challenges appear ‘daunting’ as the primary care provider’s recent quarterly losses swelled, according to UBS analysts. In an update to clients, they downgraded Cano Health stock from ‘Neutral’ to a ‘Sell’, while slashing its price target to $3.75 per share from $12 previously, as the analysts believe elevated third-party medical expenses will have a sustained negative effect on the company’s already challenged liquidity position.

CANO’s Market Performance

Cano Health Inc (CANO) has seen a -17.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.46% decline in the past month and a -68.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.59% for CANO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.96% for CANO’s stock, with a -91.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CANO Trading at -37.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -20.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Cano Health Inc saw -94.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Camerlinck Robert, who sale 30,646 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Camerlinck Robert now owns 26,958,642 shares of Cano Health Inc, valued at $23,453 using the latest closing price.

Aguilar Richard, the Chief Clinical Officer of Cano Health Inc, sale 400,000 shares at $1.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Aguilar Richard is holding 1,213,984 shares at $525,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Equity return is now at value -406.31, with -33.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cano Health Inc (CANO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.