Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.

The public float for CDZI is 39.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDZI on December 21, 2023 was 187.57K shares.

CDZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) has dropped by -11.45 compared to previous close of 3.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2022-05-23 that LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cadiz Inc. (“the Company”, NASDAQ: CDZI/CDZIP), a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects, is pleased to announce its participation this week at the B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Conference, which is being held on May 25-26, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

CDZI’s Market Performance

CDZI’s stock has fallen by -10.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly drop of -9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for Cadiz Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for CDZI’s stock, with a -22.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDZI Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDZI fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Cadiz Inc. saw 17.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDZI starting from Hickox Winston H, who purchase 3,030 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Sep 25. After this action, Hickox Winston H now owns 176,685 shares of Cadiz Inc., valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Susan P, the Executive Director of Cadiz Inc., purchase 15,822 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kennedy Susan P is holding 85,159 shares at $50,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDZI

Equity return is now at value -79.26, with -28.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.