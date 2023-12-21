Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 77.16x. The 36-month beta value for CDNS is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for CDNS is 269.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on December 21, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has plunged by -1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 274.33, but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Resource scarcity. These are the two words that threaten to undermine most if not all the holistic benefits associated with responsible and sustainable practices.

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has experienced a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.20% rise in the past month, and a 18.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for CDNS’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.23. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 68.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from WALL JOHN M, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $271.91 back on Dec 18. After this action, WALL JOHN M now owns 80,594 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $652,584 using the latest closing price.

TENG CHIN-CHI, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $270.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that TENG CHIN-CHI is holding 109,179 shares at $2,027,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.