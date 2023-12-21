Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.45 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.

The public float for BYRN is 17.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BYRN on December 21, 2023 was 78.94K shares.

BYRN’s Market Performance

BYRN’s stock has seen a 23.99% increase for the week, with a 26.55% rise in the past month and a 121.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for Byrna Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.59% for BYRN’s stock, with a 37.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at 36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN rose by +23.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from North David, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, North David now owns 22,989 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $4,800 using the latest closing price.

North David, the Chief Financial Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that North David is holding 21,789 shares at $19,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -13.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.