BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) has increased by 4.58 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Amita Tomkoria – SVP of IR Jonah Peretti – Founder, Chairman & CEO Marcela Martin – President Felicia DellaFortuna – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BuzzFeed, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BZFD is at 2.77.

The public float for BZFD is 49.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume for BZFD on December 21, 2023 was 247.26K shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

BZFD’s stock has seen a -3.61% decrease for the week, with a 3.13% rise in the past month and a 3.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.82% for BuzzFeed Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.92% for BZFD stock, with a simple moving average of -41.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3089. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc saw -53.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from Johnson John S. III, who sale 46,287 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 19. After this action, Johnson John S. III now owns 4,905,779 shares of BuzzFeed Inc, valued at $15,872 using the latest closing price.

Johnson John S. III, the Member of 10% Group of BuzzFeed Inc, sale 36,749 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Johnson John S. III is holding 4,952,066 shares at $13,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Equity return is now at value -88.59, with -34.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.