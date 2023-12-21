Bunge Global SA (BG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62.

The public float for BG is 144.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BG was 1.15M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) has plunged by -3.51 when compared to previous closing price of 105.27, but the company has seen a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The Agriculture – Products industry is set to gain from solid demand. Stocks like Bunge (BG), Andersons (ANDE) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) are poised to ride on this positive trend.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has fallen by -3.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.68% and a quarterly drop of -10.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Bunge Global SA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.58% for BG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.13. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bunge Global SA (BG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.