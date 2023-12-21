Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock Sees a2.78 Increase

In the past week, EAT stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 19.76% and a quarterly surge of 40.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Brinker International, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.22% for EAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is 13.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.36.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for EAT is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. On December 21, 2023, EAT’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 41.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Stocks such as FAT Brands (FAT), Brinker International (EAT), Shake Shack (SHAK), Carrols Restaurant (TAST) and Wingstop (WING) are well-poised to make the most of the positive trends in the restaurant industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 18.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Taylor Joseph G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.21 back on Dec 12. After this action, Taylor Joseph G now owns 66,286 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $206,050 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & COO, Chili’s of Brinker International, Inc., sale 14,951 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 37,604 shares at $609,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.