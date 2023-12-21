BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BV is 1.35.

The public float for BV is 38.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BV on December 21, 2023 was 244.05K shares.

BV) stock’s latest price update

BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.48 in comparison to its previous close of 8.33, however, the company has experienced a -2.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today we’re highlighting November 2023 investment picks you may have missed. As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today’s market environment. Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.

BV’s Market Performance

BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) has seen a -2.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.24% gain in the past month and a 3.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for BV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for BV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BV Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BV fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, BrightView Holdings Inc saw 16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BV starting from DONNELLY THOMAS C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.67 back on Nov 30. After this action, DONNELLY THOMAS C now owns 227,711 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc, valued at $7,670 using the latest closing price.

Cornog William L, the Director of BrightView Holdings Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Cornog William L is holding 20,000 shares at $220,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BV

Equity return is now at value -0.52, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.