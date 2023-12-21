Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, BXP stock has gone up by 3.88%, with a monthly gain of 28.39% and a quarterly surge of 16.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Boston Properties, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.54% for BXP’s stock, with a 22.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Right Now?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for BXP is 156.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BXP was 1.73M shares.

BXP) stock’s latest price update

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 71.40, however, the company has experienced a 3.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that I am very bullish on REITs. Not all of them! There are quite a few that I expect to do poorly. Here are three REITs to sell. Tax your tax loss and move on.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $62 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXP Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXP rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.15. In addition, Boston Properties, Inc. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXP starting from Kevorkian Eric G, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $66.43 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kevorkian Eric G now owns 994 shares of Boston Properties, Inc., valued at $66,430 using the latest closing price.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the Senior EVP of Boston Properties, Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RITCHEY RAYMOND A is holding 0 shares at $4,362,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXP

Equity return is now at value 3.22, with 0.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.