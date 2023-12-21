Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock Experiences 31.85% Monthly Change

The stock of Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has seen a 0.03% increase in the past week, with a 31.85% gain in the past month, and a 38.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.10% for BON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.21% for BON’s stock, with a -19.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) Right Now?

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.92.

The public float for BON is 7.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BON on December 21, 2023 was 161.85K shares.

BON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) has dropped by -12.11 compared to previous close of 0.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

BON Trading at 24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.21%, as shares surge +36.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5293. In addition, Bon Natural Life Ltd saw -45.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 13.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.