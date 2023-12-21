Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-09 that If you’re trading penny stocks this week, consider these strategies The post Trading Penny Stocks in October? 3 Tips You Need to Consider appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34.

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BHAT was 210.44K shares.

BHAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has seen a -13.82% decrease in the past week, with a -15.87% drop in the past month, and a -27.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for BHAT’s stock, with a -5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHAT Trading at -16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT fell by -13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1235. In addition, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology saw 178.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.