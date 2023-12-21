Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 28.01. However, the company has seen a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund focuses on first-lien senior secured loans in low-default sectors. Blackstone Secured Lending reported a significant growth in net investment income and net income in Q3 2023. The fund maintains a strong liquidity position and declared a Q4 2023 dividend of $0.77 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is 7.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXSL is 0.52.

The public float for BXSL is 171.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On December 21, 2023, BXSL’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL’s stock has seen a 0.30% increase for the week, with a -1.11% drop in the past month and a -0.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for BXSL’s stock, with a 4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28.50 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXSL Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.02. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.