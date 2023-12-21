BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.

The public float for BKSY is 93.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKSY on December 21, 2023 was 615.44K shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) has increased by 2.31 when compared to last closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Aly Bonilla – VP of IR Brian O’Toole – CEO Henry Dubois – CFO Conference Call Participants Jaeson Schmidt – Lake Street Edison Yu – Deutsche Bank Josh Sullivan – Benchmark Company Jeff Van Rhee – Craig Hallum Greg Mesniaeff – WestPark Capital Griffin Boss – B. Riley Securities FBR Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BlackSky Technology’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.53% rise in the past month, and a 17.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for BKSY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2945. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc, sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Equity return is now at value -57.57, with -28.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.