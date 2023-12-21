BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for BCAB is 36.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCAB on December 21, 2023 was 443.11K shares.

BCAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) has increased by 12.62 when compared to last closing price of 2.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bruce Mackle – Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Jay Short – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder Richard Waldron – Chief Financial Officer Eric Sievers – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Cheng – JPMorgan Kaveri Pohlman – BTIG Dev Prasad – Jefferies Arthur He – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BioAtla Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BCAB’s Market Performance

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has seen a 14.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 42.19% gain in the past month and a 27.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.28% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.31% for BCAB’s stock, with a -11.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCAB Trading at 38.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +40.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB rose by +14.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.75. In addition, BioAtla Inc saw -72.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from SHORT JAY M PHD, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Dec 20. After this action, SHORT JAY M PHD now owns 1,439,283 shares of BioAtla Inc, valued at $106,910 using the latest closing price.

STEINMAN LAWRENCE, the Director of BioAtla Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that STEINMAN LAWRENCE is holding 38,459 shares at $41,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

Equity return is now at value -104.56, with -72.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.