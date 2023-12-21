Big Lots Inc (BIG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.36.

The public float for BIG is 27.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIG on December 21, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has dropped by -2.23 compared to previous close of 7.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-13 that The end of the year brings with it portfolio adjustments, window dressing and tax harvesting. This results in fund managers and investors selling their losers and buying the winners.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG’s stock has fallen by -1.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 71.99% and a quarterly rise of 38.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Big Lots Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.24% for BIG’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $7 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIG Trading at 41.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +78.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Big Lots Inc saw -52.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from McCormick Christopher J, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Dec 01. After this action, McCormick Christopher J now owns 50,733 shares of Big Lots Inc, valued at $75,480 using the latest closing price.

Robins Ronald A Jr, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Robins Ronald A Jr is holding 169,897 shares at $50,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Equity return is now at value -84.65, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Big Lots Inc (BIG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.