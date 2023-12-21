B&G Foods, Inc’s (BGS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a 11.43% gain in the past month, and a -0.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for BGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for BGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BGS is 0.65.

The public float for BGS is 76.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.18% of that float. On December 21, 2023, BGS’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 10.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that As the markets soar higher following the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates, now may be a great time to jettison any dividend stocks to sell from your portfolio. While stocks overall could continue to perform strongly, company-specific factors can result in poor or even negative returns with many high-yield but low-quality dividend plays.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BGS Trading at 15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, B&G Foods, Inc saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Greenberg Jordan E, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, Greenberg Jordan E now owns 56,999 shares of B&G Foods, Inc, valued at $174,882 using the latest closing price.

Wacha Bruce C, the EVP OF FINANCE & CFO of B&G Foods, Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wacha Bruce C is holding 46,491 shares at $185,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Equity return is now at value -5.29, with -1.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.