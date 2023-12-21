Beyond Inc (BYON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.66.

The public float for BYON is 44.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BYON on December 21, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

BYON) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.96 in relation to its previous close of 25.55. However, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Bed Bath & Beyond, formerly Overstock.com, recently fired its CEO after activist investor JAT Capital pushed for it. Despite the company’s CEO shift, JAT Capital still isn’t happy with the situation.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON’s stock has risen by 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 53.02% and a quarterly rise of 41.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for Beyond Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.48% for BYON stock, with a simple moving average of 15.99% for the last 200 days.

BYON Trading at 38.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +55.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Beyond Inc saw 29.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 166,248 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,792 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 6,560 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 160,308 shares at $99,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beyond Inc (BYON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.