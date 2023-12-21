Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for BERY is 115.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BERY on December 21, 2023 was 860.68K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BERY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 68.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Cost-reduction actions and accretive acquisition augur well for Berry Global (BERY). The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are promising.

BERY’s Market Performance

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) has experienced a -0.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month, and a 8.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for BERY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for BERY’s stock, with a 10.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BERY Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.21. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Till James, who sale 11,903 shares at the price of $65.32 back on Dec 05. After this action, Till James now owns 0 shares of Berry Global Group Inc, valued at $777,504 using the latest closing price.

Miles Mark W, the Chief Financial Officer of Berry Global Group Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $66.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Miles Mark W is holding 84,502 shares at $2,651,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.