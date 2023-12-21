Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, BEAM stock has gone down by -2.30%, with a monthly decline of -10.18% and a quarterly surge of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for BEAM’s stock, with a -2.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEAM is 1.68.

The public float for BEAM is 68.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.88% of that float. On December 21, 2023, BEAM’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

BEAM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM)’s stock price has dropped by -6.37 in relation to previous closing price of 29.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The recent FDA approval of two gene therapies has put the focus on biotechs like EDIT, BEAM and NTLA, which have promising candidates in their pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $35 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEAM Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.49. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -29.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Bellon Christine, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $30.50 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bellon Christine now owns 82,402 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $305,000 using the latest closing price.

Simon Amy, the Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,448 shares at $18.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Simon Amy is holding 65,469 shares at $64,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Equity return is now at value -42.01, with -23.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.