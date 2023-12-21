BankUnited Inc (BKU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has jumped by 0.73 compared to previous close of 31.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that BankUnited’s stock has fallen 19% in the past year, but its balance sheet actions are proving to be accretive and attractive. The bank’s credit quality remains robust, with a low nonperforming loan ratio and healthy net charge-offs, which should limit how much longer it builds reserves. BKU’s net interest margin has expanded, deposits are growing again, and the bank is optimizing its funding profile, which should drive earnings growth.

Is It Worth Investing in BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) Right Now?

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37.

The public float for BKU is 73.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of BKU was 841.35K shares.

BKU’s Market Performance

BKU stock saw an increase of -4.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.79% and a quarterly increase of 40.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for BankUnited Inc (BKU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for BKU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKU Trading at 23.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +19.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.