Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BMA is at 1.90.

The public float for BMA is 62.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BMA on December 21, 2023 was 342.99K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BMA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.57 in comparison to its previous close of 27.65, however, the company has experienced a 3.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Banco Macro (BMA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BMA’s Market Performance

BMA’s stock has risen by 3.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.02% and a quarterly rise of 31.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.70% for Banco Macro S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.00% for BMA’s stock, with a 40.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 30.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +19.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw 94.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Equity return is now at value 13.55, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.