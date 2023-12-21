Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) has decreased by -9.99 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYU is 0.30.

The public float for BYU is 1.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On December 21, 2023, BYU’s average trading volume was 359.90K shares.

BYU’s Market Performance

The stock of Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has seen a -16.14% decrease in the past week, with a -31.12% drop in the past month, and a -82.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for BYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.25% for BYU’s stock, with a -94.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BYU Trading at -50.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYU fell by -16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7145. In addition, Baiyu Holdings Inc saw -97.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYU starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of Baiyu Holdings Inc, valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYU

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.