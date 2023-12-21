Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.82 in relation to its previous close of 34.12. However, the company has experienced a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Axalta Coating (AXTA) is propelled by strong Q3 results, owing to enhanced operating margins and favorable performances in the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings segments.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is 1.52.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AXTA is 219.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on December 21, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stock saw an increase of 0.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.06% and a quarterly increase of 26.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for AXTA’s stock, with a 12.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 31.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Awada Hadi, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Dec 04. After this action, Awada Hadi now owns 14,656 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $335,895 using the latest closing price.

BERUBE BRIAN A, the SVP and General Counsel of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sale 7,500 shares at $31.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BERUBE BRIAN A is holding 44,408 shares at $233,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.