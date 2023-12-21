Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASM is at 2.03.

The public float for ASM is 118.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ASM on December 21, 2023 was 817.29K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has dropped by -0.96 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry, stocks like PAAS, VZLA and ASM will likely gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

ASM’s Market Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month and a -14.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for ASM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.34% for ASM’s stock, with a -24.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASM Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5080. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Equity return is now at value 1.28, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.