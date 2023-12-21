Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 55.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.

The public float for ADSK is 213.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADSK on December 21, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ADSK) stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 238.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Sustainable stocks continue to get a bad rap from investors. The standard argument against sustainable investing is that it’s not profitable, even when done correctly using all the appropriate screens to exclude companies not adhering to the stringent criteria for sustainable stocks.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK’s stock has risen by 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.74% and a quarterly rise of 16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for ADSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $215 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.41. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Smith Stacy J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $238.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Smith Stacy J now owns 32,488 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $3,570,000 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Rebecca, the EVP, Chief People Officer of Autodesk Inc., sale 3,812 shares at $237.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Pearce Rebecca is holding 16,011 shares at $905,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Equity return is now at value 76.80, with 10.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.