Assessing the Risk and Potential of Pitney Bowes, Inc.’s (PBI) Stock

The stock of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) has seen a -8.10% decrease in the past week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month, and a 24.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for PBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PBI is at 2.19.

The public float for PBI is 153.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume for PBI on December 21, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.14. However, the company has seen a -8.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that As 2024 approaches, seizing opportunities in select penny stocks becomes a strategy many may consider. Now, amidst the vast array of penny stocks, only a fraction stands out as potentially promising investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc. saw 4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.