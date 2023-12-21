Assessing the Risk and Potential of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s (MD) Stock

The stock of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has seen a -1.01% decrease in the past week, with a 6.94% gain in the past month, and a -24.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for MD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for MD stock, with a simple moving average of -27.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) Right Now?

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MD is at 1.56.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MD is 82.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for MD on December 21, 2023 was 650.08K shares.

MD) stock’s latest price update

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 8.96. However, the company has seen a -1.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $29 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MD Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc saw -37.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from Swift James D, who sale 5,764 shares at the price of $9.58 back on Dec 14. After this action, Swift James D now owns 90,874 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, valued at $55,219 using the latest closing price.

Moore Mary Ann E, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, sale 1,150 shares at $9.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Moore Mary Ann E is holding 15,730 shares at $11,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 3.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.