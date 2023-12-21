Assessing the Risk and Potential of NN Inc’s (NNBR) Stock

In the past week, NNBR stock has gone up by 5.69%, with a monthly gain of 32.77% and a quarterly surge of 60.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for NN Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.51% for NNBR’s stock, with a 62.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is 3.02.

The public float for NNBR is 43.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On December 21, 2023, NNBR’s average trading volume was 61.46K shares.

NNBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NN Inc (NASDAQ: NNBR) has jumped by 5.69 compared to previous close of 2.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Felcher, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on November 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast and associated presentation materials can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at www.nninc.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNBR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for NNBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNBR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $4 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNBR Trading at 39.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +30.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, NN Inc saw 110.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Gautam Rajeev, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.37 back on Nov 30. After this action, Gautam Rajeev now owns 50,000 shares of NN Inc, valued at $118,650 using the latest closing price.

Faria Joao V, the Director of NN Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Faria Joao V is holding 227,963 shares at $52,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Equity return is now at value -17.54, with -7.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NN Inc (NNBR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.