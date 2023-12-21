Assessing the Risk and Potential of Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (HIW) Stock

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has gone up by 3.00% for the week, with a 21.97% rise in the past month and a 7.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for HIW’s stock, with a 4.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 17.84x. The 36-month beta value for HIW is also noteworthy at 1.24.

The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on December 21, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.61 in relation to its previous close of 23.12. However, the company has experienced a 3.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-16 that This company is a leader in the thermal coal business, offers solid diversity and has a massive 13.35% yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +27.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.