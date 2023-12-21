Assertio Holdings Inc’s (ASRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ASRT stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly decline of -8.40% and a quarterly plunge of -58.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.42% for Assertio Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for ASRT’s stock, with a -73.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The public float for ASRT is 89.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of ASRT was 1.49M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has jumped by 4.81 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Kreps – Darrow Associates, IR Dan Peisert – President and CEO Ajay Patel – SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Paul Schwichtenberg – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Jim Sidoti – Sidoti Scott Henry – ROTH MKM Partners Operator Good morning and welcome to the Assertio Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -31.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1037. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value -113.49, with -52.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.