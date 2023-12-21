Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has seen a 5.81% increase in the past week, with a 5.81% gain in the past month, and a -86.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for ASTI’s stock, with a -96.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for ASTI is 3.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTI on December 21, 2023 was 987.72K shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.08 in relation to its previous close of 0.91. However, the company has experienced a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-02 that Federal Reserve officials kept current interest rate levels unchanged on Wednesday. Investors and economists will be diligently scrutinizing any hints and clues offered during this meeting, specifically regarding the long-term stability of rates and whether central bankers still view future increases as necessary in the coming months.

ASTI Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8830. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -99.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTI starting from Forrest Reynolds T., who purchase 3,529 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Nov 01. After this action, Forrest Reynolds T. now owns 58,243 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, valued at $3,000 using the latest closing price.

Forrest Reynolds T., the Director of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, purchase 2,631 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Forrest Reynolds T. is holding 54,714 shares at $2,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Equity return is now at value -2255.19, with -159.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.