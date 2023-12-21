Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 12.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Arcos Dorados (ARCO) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 14.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARCO on December 21, 2023 was 960.58K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has seen a -4.13% decrease in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 24.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for ARCO’s stock, with a 26.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCO Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 44.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.