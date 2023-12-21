Aravive Inc (ARAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) has decreased by -4.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Aravive (ARAV) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ARAV is 45.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARAV on December 21, 2023 was 5.95M shares.

ARAV’s Market Performance

ARAV stock saw a decrease of -14.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for Aravive Inc (ARAV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.26% for ARAV stock, with a simple moving average of -87.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARAV Trading at -14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1343. In addition, Aravive Inc saw -90.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Equity return is now at value -475.98, with -144.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aravive Inc (ARAV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.