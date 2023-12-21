Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has plunged by -2.63 when compared to previous closing price of 3.04, but the company has seen a -1.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Penny stocks – the cheap stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors massive upside potential alongside higher risk. Since even incremental price moves translate into huge percentage gains in the stock market, timing entries right can set you up for explosive profits.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APLT is at 1.50.

The public float for APLT is 56.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume for APLT on December 21, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT stock saw an increase of -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.74% and a quarterly increase of 7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.64% for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.52% for APLT’s stock, with a 75.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 22.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +49.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 289.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Kanter Stacy J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, Kanter Stacy J. now owns 63,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $65,367 using the latest closing price.

Shendelman Shoshana, the President and CEO of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,968 shares at $1.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Shendelman Shoshana is holding 2,596,387 shares at $7,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -189.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.