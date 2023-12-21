Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AIV is also noteworthy at 1.34.

The public float for AIV is 131.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on December 21, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 7.68. However, the company has experienced a 3.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Apartment Investment and Management Company has and continues to grow a premier multifamily rental property portfolio in growing markets throughout the U.S. AIV’s robust development pipeline will enable the Company to grow revenues and NOI much faster than its peers in the industry. We initiate with a Buy rating and an $11.20 price target.

AIV’s Market Performance

Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has experienced a 3.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.19% rise in the past month, and a 10.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for AIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for AIV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

AIV Trading at 16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -9.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.