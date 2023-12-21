Anghami Inc (ANGH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.09 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a -4.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANGH is 1.22.

The public float for ANGH is 12.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On December 21, 2023, ANGH’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH’s stock has seen a -4.26% decrease for the week, with a -43.04% drop in the past month and a 38.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.10% for Anghami Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.30% for ANGH’s stock, with a -26.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at -29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -71.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6646. In addition, Anghami Inc saw -43.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anghami Inc (ANGH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.