Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is above average at 8.03x. The 36-month beta value for TSLX is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for TSLX is 86.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLX on December 21, 2023 was 292.28K shares.

TSLX stock's latest price update

The stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 21.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Sixth Street Specialty Lending reported strong Q3 results with a 4.6% total NAV return and a modest rise in net income. TSLX’s portfolio is well-diversified, focusing on the Tech, Healthcare, and Human Resources sectors. The company’s high and rising interest expenses have been key headwinds for its net income.

TSLX's Market Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) has experienced a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.97% for TSLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for TSLX’s stock, with a 8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts' Opinion of TSLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TSLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSLX Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.07. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. saw 19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Doddy Hurley, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Doddy Hurley now owns 15,241 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., valued at $50,779 using the latest closing price.

Graf Michael purchase 1,500 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Graf Michael is holding 3,500 shares at $26,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.