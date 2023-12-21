Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NuCana plc ADR (NCNA)

The 36-month beta value for NCNA is also noteworthy at 0.90.

The public float for NCNA is 43.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of NCNA on December 21, 2023 was 94.52K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

NCNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA) has dropped by -16.09 compared to previous close of 0.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NuCana plc (Nasdaq: NCNA) announced today that Hugh Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, and Don Munoz, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

NCNA’s Market Performance

NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has seen a -17.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.48% decline in the past month and a -53.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.34% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.30% for NCNA’s stock, with a -60.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNA Trading at -38.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.63%, as shares sank -29.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA fell by -17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3915. In addition, NuCana plc ADR saw -56.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

Equity return is now at value -99.86, with -72.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.