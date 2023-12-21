Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

The 36-month beta value for MPLN is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for MPLN is 287.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume of MPLN on December 21, 2023 was 982.24K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MPLN) stock’s latest price update

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN)’s stock price has soared by 1.90 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled services to healthcare-related organizations in the US. The company has created a new service division with its Data and Decision Science group. With continued expected revenue contraction in 2023 and a full valuation of the stock, my outlook on MultiPlan remains a neutral, or Hold.

MPLN’s Market Performance

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) has seen a 16.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.78% gain in the past month and a -10.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for MPLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.82% for MPLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MPLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPLN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MPLN Trading at 8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares surge +28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLN rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, MultiPlan Corp saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLN

Equity return is now at value -33.94, with -9.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.