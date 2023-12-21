Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Honda Motor ADR (HMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 7.61x. The 36-month beta value for HMC is also noteworthy at 0.73.

The public float for HMC is 1.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on December 21, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has jumped by 0.60 compared to previous close of 30.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-20 that Honda will recall roughly 106,000 CR-V hybrid vehicles over a missing fuse that can short-circuit the battery cable, increasing the risk of fire or injury during a crash, the National Highway Traffic Administration said Wednesday, adding to millions of recalls nationwide over the last month—including two additional Honda recalls.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly drop of -13.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Honda Motor ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for HMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.59. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.