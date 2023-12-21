Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

The 36-month beta value for GFL is also noteworthy at 1.13.

The public float for GFL is 219.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on December 21, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

GFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has decreased by -0.49 when compared to last closing price of 32.91.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Patrick Dovigi – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Luke Pelosi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Kevin Chiang – CIBC Wood Gundy Michael Hoffman – Stifel Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Rupert Merer – National Bank Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Walter Spracklin – RBC Stephanie Yee – JPMorgan Chris Murray – ATB Capital Markets Operator Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s GFL Environmental 2023 Q3 Earnings Call.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL’s stock has risen by 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.17% and a quarterly drop of -1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for GFL Environmental Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.97% for GFL’s stock, with a -2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFL Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 12.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Equity return is now at value -1.77, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.