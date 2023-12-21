Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD)

The 36-month beta value for FORD is also noteworthy at 0.49.

The public float for FORD is 6.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume of FORD on December 21, 2023 was 18.30K shares.

FORD) stock’s latest price update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2021-09-07 that Although meme stocks usually generate skepticism from the mainstream, these investment ideas just might be on the right track. The post 7 Meme Stocks You Should Keep a Close Eye on for Real Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

FORD’s Market Performance

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) has experienced a -12.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.28% drop in the past month, and a -20.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for FORD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.25% for FORD’s stock, with a -29.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FORD Trading at -14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -14.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORD fell by -12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7356. In addition, Forward Industries, Inc. saw -41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORD starting from Shah Sangita, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on May 25. After this action, Shah Sangita now owns 111,123 shares of Forward Industries, Inc., valued at $3,084 using the latest closing price.

Shah Sangita, the Director of Forward Industries, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Shah Sangita is holding 108,123 shares at $408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORD

Equity return is now at value -45.66, with -12.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.