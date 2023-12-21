Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA)

The 36-month beta value for DADA is also noteworthy at 1.48.

The public float for DADA is 254.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on December 21, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

DADA) stock’s latest price update

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.44 in comparison to its previous close of 3.15, however, the company has experienced a -7.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Dong – Head of IR Jeff He – President Beck Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Ronald Keung – Goldman Sachs Thomas Chong – Jefferies Alicia Yap – Citi Lei Zhang – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Wei Xiong – UBS Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Dada’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DADA’s Market Performance

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has experienced a -7.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.94% drop in the past month, and a -28.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for DADA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.69% for DADA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.86% for the last 200 days.

DADA Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw -56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Equity return is now at value -15.08, with -11.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.