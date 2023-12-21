Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR)

The 36-month beta value for CLIR is also noteworthy at 1.03.

The public float for CLIR is 30.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CLIR on December 21, 2023 was 91.13K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CLIR) stock’s latest price update

ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.81 in comparison to its previous close of 1.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Undeniably, the concept of growth penny stocks represent one of the hottest topics on Wall Street. And this interest goes well beyond the meme-stock phenomenon that characterized much of the market action during the post-pandemic period.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR’s stock has risen by 1.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.76% and a quarterly rise of 0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.90% for ClearSign Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for CLIR’s stock, with a 7.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.57%, as shares surge +20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2023. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corp saw 120.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Equity return is now at value -66.38, with -53.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.