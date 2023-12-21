Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AZEK Company Inc (AZEK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 84.04x. The 36-month beta value for AZEK is also noteworthy at 1.87.

The public float for AZEK is 144.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on December 21, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 38.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that AZEK’s Q4 fiscal 2023 results benefit from strong Residential sales growth and margin execution.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen a 4.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.23% gain in the past month and a 25.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.32% for AZEK’s stock, with a 32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $43 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +21.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.97. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw 86.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Toole Samara, who sale 1,983 shares at the price of $37.61 back on Dec 18. After this action, Toole Samara now owns 16,941 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $74,581 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of AZEK Company Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $34.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 9,476 shares at $869,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.