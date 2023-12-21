Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)

The 36-month beta value for APYX is also noteworthy at 1.20.

The public float for APYX is 30.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of APYX on December 21, 2023 was 165.02K shares.

APYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) has increased by 14.16 when compared to last closing price of 2.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Charles Goodwin – President & CEO Tara Semb – CFO Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum George Sellers – Stephens Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Please stand by. Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Apyx Medical Corporation.

APYX’s Market Performance

Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has experienced a 10.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.70% rise in the past month, and a -24.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.66% for APYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.44% for APYX’s stock, with a -37.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APYX Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.92%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from HILL MATTHEW C, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Dec 12. After this action, HILL MATTHEW C now owns 2,500 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $5,475 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Charles D. II, the Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical Corp, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goodwin Charles D. II is holding 90,000 shares at $78,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Equity return is now at value -40.23, with -26.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.